Homeowners are having to give up their 2.5-3% mortgage rates just ‘to get a buyout’: Realtor
The Katzen Team at Douglas Elliman Founder Frances Katzen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the housing market and current mortgage rates.
New data shows mortgage financiers lost an average of $301 a home loan last year, the first time negative profits were recorded.
In the aftermath of last month’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the resulting banking crisis, economists and market experts are now turning their attention to the bigger picture, and unfortunately, the outlook is bleak. Cathie Wood, founder and head of ARK Investment, has pointed out that the velocity of money is slowing, and the odds of a ‘hard landing’ are rising. In her view, we’re more likely to see the economy take sharp downturn in the near future, caused by a confluence of high intere
Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht says that rents tell us inflation is about to plummet.
Owning your home free and clear carries both financial and emotional rewards.
While markets have seen sound gains year-to-date, with the S&P up more than 7% and the NASDAQ an even better 15%, plenty of indicators are sending out contrary signals. Inflation remains high, but there’s doubt that the Fed could keep boosting interest rates without sparking another banking crisis, and there’s real worry that the combination of high inflation, high rates, and an unstable banking sector may bring about a recession in the near term. Watching current conditions, billionaire hedge m
(Bloomberg) -- This week’s lull in the US stock market is likely to end with Wednesday’s consumer price index report, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner John Flood has offered a set of guidelines for what investors may soon face.Most Read from BloombergKatie Cotton, Guardian of the Apple Brand for 18 Years, DiesElizabeth Holmes Will Have to Wait Out Her Appeal in PrisonTwitter Company ‘No Longer Exists,’ Is Now Part of Musk’s XTumbling Money Supply Alarms Economists Who Foresaw InflationFedEx
Buffet has long been a fan of overseas investment and is looking to forge closer ties to Japan.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
The U.S. multifamily housing sector is feeling the heat as interest rates rise and rent growth slows.
If you have $2,500 to invest in a CD right now, here’s how much you could earn.
Deciding which accounts you'll withdraw money from – and when you'll take it – is an important decision in retirement. However, you may want to consider preserving assets held in a taxable brokerage account and passing them down to heirs. … Continue reading → The post This Tax Loophole Can Save Your Heirs Big. Here's How T. Rowe Price Says to Use It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you're looking for alternative ways, outside of the stock market and bonds, to create retirement income, an annuity could be right for you. Whether you're nearing retirement age or have decades to go, a $500,000 annuity can provide consistent, … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $500K Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?
"You tell me when the first interest rate cut is, and I will tell you when the second half of the pain is going to start."
General Motors showed Tuesday that it is shifting into overdrive for the EV revolution by investing in what powers those battery-powered autos: lithium. GM (ticker: GM) is leading a $50 million investment round in lithium technology company EnergyX, the car maker said in a statement. “GM is investing in every stage of the battery supply chain in North America, from raw materials, to processing, to cell components and full battery cell production,” the company said.
Here is how Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) and Haemonetics (HAE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.
Market indicators have been sending conflicting signals lately, creating uncertainty among investors. While year-to-date gains are certainly better than last year’s bear, and volatility, while a concern, has run lower than last year, plenty of risk factors still remain, both in the broader economy and in the stock market. Taking a wider view of the markets, Christian Mueller-Glissman, head of asset allocation research for Goldman Sachs, gives investors a nudge toward a more defensive posture. Ex
Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s current-account surplus shrank last quarter by over $51 billion from a year earlier, as sanctions increasingly deprive the government of what’s been a critical source of hard currency since the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKatie Cotton, Guardian of the Apple Brand for 18 Years, DiesElizabeth Holmes Will Have to Wait Out Her Appeal in PrisonTwitter Company ‘No Longer Exists,’ Is Now Part of Musk’s XTumbling Money Supply Alarms Economists Who Foresaw Inflatio