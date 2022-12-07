Honda, Jeep, Ram vehicles investigated over safety issues

Reuters

Volkswagen will invest 460 million euros ($482 million) by early 2025 in its Wolfsburg plant, with most of the funds to be spent for the production of the electric ID.3 model, brand chief Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday. After full production of the compact car gets underway, which is expected by 2025, an additional fully-electric model in the SUV segment will be produced in Wolfsburg on the MEB platform, an electric-only platform used since 2019. The electric drive kit, which incorporates structure and design of a vehicle, is now being adapted into a new version, which will be called MEB+ and would allow for faster charging times and longer ranges, the automaker said.