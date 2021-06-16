We’re hopeful that by the end of the summer cruising will pick up: POLA Executive Director

MarketWatch

It seems Bill Gates has conflict on the brain. “Whatever the reason, most of the books on my summer reading list this year touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them,” the Microsoft founder wrote in a blog post on Monday, where he revealed his summer 2021 reading list. Gates says that he has been drawn to works analyzing the “complicated relationship between humanity and nature,” which he suggests could be driven by how the coronavirus has upset lives and livelihoods over the past year, as well as his own push to prevent a climate disaster.