We’re hopeful that by the end of the summer cruising will pick up: POLA Executive Director
Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the impact of COVID on the shipping industry.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group will file a legal challenge to the U.S. Postal Service decision in February to award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS and has won the support of many U.S. lawmakers. USPS did not immediately comment.
Prices have dropped from record highs spurred by the economic reopening, potentially pointing to an eventual return to normalcy.
Portugal captain held up bottle of water and shouted in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock was down 6.3% as of 11:26 a.m. EDT, while shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were falling 7.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The declines for the biotech stocks appear to merely be run-of-the-mill volatility on a day when the overall stock market was down. Sales of its Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
FA CENTER Lumber prices have experienced one of their biggest and quickest plunges in history— with the spot futures contract dropping more than $670, or 40%, in just 25 trading sessions. It’s human nature to try to find meaning in this, since the alternative is to accept that price changes this momentous are nothing more than merely random fluctuations.
Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed
Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, following the earnings release, shares of the cloud database company plummeted 4.8% in Tuesday’s extended trading session. Oracle reported quarterly revenues of $11.23 billion, a growth of 8% from the prior year. Also, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. The company’s increase in revenues can be attributed primarily to the growth witnessed in its cloud services and licen
A California judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by rapper Ice Cube against trading platform Robinhood claiming the trading platform used his image to promote its products, without his consent. The rapper sued Robinhood in March, alleging that it was damaging his reputation and violating trademark law by using his image and a take on his musical lyrics, and making it appear as if he endorsed the company, without his consent, in its "Robinhood Snacks" newsletter.
The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the March quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo sends a jolt to Coke's investors.
In this article we will take a look at the 10 best steel stocks to buy amid upcoming infrastructure, construction boom. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. Steel prices are soaring amid a rising demand as […]
Many investors have been overwhelmed by the number of SPAC deals in the electric-vehicle space over the last year, and some have soured on the space now that a couple of last year's darlings have turned out to be, well, less than they seemed. Colorado-based Solid Power, founded in 2012, is one of several companies working to develop so-called solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles today.
Rolls-Royce will invest £80m in energy storage technology that will boost the range of electric aircraft. The jet-engine maker said its investment in energy storage systems (ESS) will create 300 jobs by the end of the decade, helping to power both fully electric and hybrid aircraft designs. The battery pack designs are aimed at vertical takeoff and landing “urban mobility” vehicles, often dubbed "flying taxis", and small fixed-wing aircraft with up to 19 seats for short commuter flights. Rolls i
Proterra is making its public debut on the Nasdaq. Proterra Chairman and CEO Jack Allen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"), acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 4,055,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $3.70 per Unit (the "Issue Price
Which stocks are analysts the most bullish on? Stocks with no ‘hold’ or ‘sell’ ratings - and a pure “Strong Buy” analyst consensus to boot. Using TipRanks database, we set out to pinpoint 3 stocks that command the unanimous support of the Street. Not to mention each ticker offers pretty serious upside potential. Let's take a closer look. iMedia Brands (IMBI) Let’s start in the digital world, the virtual universe that has wrought such enormous changes to every aspect of our lives in just the last
It seems Bill Gates has conflict on the brain. “Whatever the reason, most of the books on my summer reading list this year touch on what happens when people come into conflict with the world around them,” the Microsoft founder wrote in a blog post on Monday, where he revealed his summer 2021 reading list. Gates says that he has been drawn to works analyzing the “complicated relationship between humanity and nature,” which he suggests could be driven by how the coronavirus has upset lives and livelihoods over the past year, as well as his own push to prevent a climate disaster.
(NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") announced today that it has submitted a proposal (the "Proposal") to the board of directors of EXFO Inc. (TSX: EXF) (NASDAQ: EXFO) ("EXFO") to acquire all of the outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares of EXFO at a price of US$7.50 (C$9.14 at yesterday's exchange rate) in cash per share. The Proposal values EXFO at approximately US$430 million (C$524 million at yesterday's exchange rate) on an undiluted basis, and represents
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. shares fell the most in five months after the bank warned expenses would increase sharply as it invests to satisfy a pair of consent orders from regulators.Expenses in the second quarter will likely jump to “somewhere in the middle” of a range of $11.2 billion to $11.6 billion, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told investors at a virtual conference Tuesday. That compares with costs of $10.4 billion a year earlier.“Last year this time we took expenses down pretty m
As the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is rising, the demand for EV charging stations is also rising. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global EV charging station market was worth $39.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $100.96 billion by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.24% . Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two EV charging station companies, Blink Charging Co. and ChargePoint Holdings, and see how Wall Street an