Hopes for declining inflation could be 'biggest disconnect' between markets, investors: Strategist
The Fed is preparing to tighten even further with future rate hikes, but are all the economic indicators really spelling out a recession? Sameer Samana, Senior Global Market Strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how lagging indicators could weigh on consumer spending, as well as share which sectors stocks are remaining defensive in as investors continue to price in inflationary pressures.