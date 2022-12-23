House approves $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

The Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON—The Internal Revenue Service has completed two audits of President Biden’s tax returns since he took office in 2021, but records released this week show it has not finished any audits of Donald Trump from his time in the White House, prompting Democrats to call for mandating annual scrutiny and disclosure of presidential tax filings. For tax year 2020, the IRS determined that Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, were owed an additional refund, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2019 remain under audit and some years before that remain unresolved, according to an IRS letter released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week.