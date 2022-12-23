House approves $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs reports that the House has passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill.
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs reports that the House has passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill.
Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.
Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.
Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.
WASHINGTON—The Internal Revenue Service has completed two audits of President Biden’s tax returns since he took office in 2021, but records released this week show it has not finished any audits of Donald Trump from his time in the White House, prompting Democrats to call for mandating annual scrutiny and disclosure of presidential tax filings. For tax year 2020, the IRS determined that Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, were owed an additional refund, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2019 remain under audit and some years before that remain unresolved, according to an IRS letter released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week.
According to a recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 23 companies saved a combined $50 billion through these tax breaks from 2018-2021.
U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Slowing economic activity heading into 2023 amid rising borrowing costs was also flagged by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing a modest gain in orders for locally manufactured capital goods last month. The U.S. central bank is trying to slow demand for everything from housing to labor as it fights to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
Working after age 70 could increase your Social Security benefits, if you're earning a high salary or didn't have a robust earnings history in your younger years. Let's break down how you can increase your benefits and how it can … Continue reading → The post Could Working After Age 70 Increase Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Withdrawing cash to pay for wine at Zagreb's Christmas Market is no easy task as the country readies to introduce the euro on Jan. 1, including preparing ATM cash machines by leaving only a third of them able to dispense the national kuna currency. In mid-December, Croatian banks began to phase out 2,700 of the country's 4,000 ATM machines for withdrawing kunas, to prepare them for dispensing euros next month. The Croatian Banking Association has put up an interactive map of all the ATM machines to help people find the nearest one operational.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor, to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."
Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.
(Bloomberg) -- King Dollar is facing a revolt. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggressive: Markets WrapTired of a too-strong and newly weaponized greenback, some of the world’s biggest economies are exploring ways to circumv
Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan discusses news that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on $250 million bail and the constraints placed upon him as he awaits criminal proceedings.
Sen. Mitch McConnell deferred to former President Donald Trump’s candidates in midterm races, leading to jarring defeats. He promises that won't happen in 2024.
A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word "war" to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a "special military operation". Nikita Yuferev, an opposition councillor in the city where Putin was born, said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but he had filed it to expose the "mendacity" of the system.
For tax year 2021, the Bidens owed an additional $13. It could have been waived, the White House said, "but they chose to pay."
About three-quarters of respondents said the culture in the FAA’s Dallas-area office that oversees the airline hasn’t improved, with some questioning the office’s commitment to safety.
"If we don't have honest elections where we decide who represents us, then we don't have a country anymore" said Kari Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.
There's an important reason the leader of Ukraine didn't wear a suit.
White House chief economist Jared Bernstein warned Republicans against using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool next year with the economy in transition and still facing the headwinds of rising interest rates and elevated inflation.
Fox NewsFlorida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz insisted Thursday that had he joined the vast majority of his colleagues in standing and applauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before his speech to lawmakers Wednesday, it would have been a “North Korea-style” act.Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show, the right-wing representative was introduced as “one of the very few” lawmakers “who didn’t follow the rules and stand up and applaud like a seal as a foreign leader in a sweatshirt lectur