House GOP Debt Negotiator Signals Impasse in Debt Talks

Republican Representative Garret Graves, one of House speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief negotiators, suggested that the two sides were at a standoff just hours after a meeting with his White House counterparts. Graves did acknowledged that there has been "substantial progress" and the two sides are "very close" in some areas. Enda Curran reports on Bloomberg Television.