House Speaker election moves onto third round of voting

The House of Representatives is still in chaos as lawmakers move onto a third round of voting on Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) candidacy as the next Speaker of the House. The Ohio congressman failed to secure the 217 votes needed in the first two voting sessions, with some Republican representatives flipping. Congress is under pressure as the November 17 deadline for another government shutdown looms.

President Biden will also deliver a speech Thursday night on foreign policy in regard to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine War. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss what the President will address in his speech and the ongoing turmoil on Capitol Hill.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.