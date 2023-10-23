House speaker race continues as global aid left hanging

Nine Republican House members have stepped forward to announce their candidacy for Speaker of the House. The House failed to elect a Speaker last week as Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost 3 separate votes. Currently, the House cannot move forward with any new legislation until a speaker is elected, leaving Biden's $106B proposed package for aid at a standstill. Stef Kight, Axios Politics Reporter, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the chaos in congress and what it means the government moving forward.

On Biden's massive proposal for aid, including the additional for funding for the border, Kight says "that is obviously a top priority for many members in congress, Republicans and Democrats, who view this time as a critical moment for the U.S to be supporting our allies, in Ukraine, in Israel, and of course we've also continued to see the border issue become a focus from Republicans, but also the Biden administration."

