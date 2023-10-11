Housing groups call on Fed to stop raising rates

Mortgage rates continue to rise, with the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage reaching pushing 7.5%. In response, several housing groups, including the Mortgage Bankers Association, have sent a letter to the Federal Reserve urging policy makers to reduce rates, in fear that continued rate hikes will lead to a recession. Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni joins the Live show to discuss the increase in mortgage rates and a letter the group sent to the Federal Reserve.

Fratantoni explains why the organization is concerned about the increases, saying "we think the Fed's short rate increases, getting the Fed fund rate up to between 5.25 and 5.5, that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down. We're honestly more worried now about this additional pain in the housing market given how much activity has slowed."

