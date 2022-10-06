Housing market ‘brought to its knees’ by Federal Reserve: Expert
Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss the U.S. housing market and how the Fed’s inflation fighting tactics are affecting the space.
It works out to $93K per person.
Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.
Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Twitter amid reports that the social media giant and Elon Musk are butting heads over the terms of the acquisition deal.
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.
Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.
Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.
The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.
The Tesla CEO has come under fire for several days, after proposing a perceived pro-Russian peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.
The Elon Musk-Twitter (TWTR) saga took a turn towards resolution yesterday with news Musk would honor his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. The drama for Tesla (TSLA) shareholders, however, will likely linger.
Rates on high-yield savings accounts are the highest they’ve been in years —see the best savings account rates you may get now here — and that’s bringing a key question back into focus: How much should I be saving? For Shark Tank star and investment mogul Kevin O’Leary the answer is this: 3 months worth of salary in case of emergency. For her part, Suze Orman recommends 12 months of expenses (not salary) in an emergency fund right now — a number she increased from eight months of expenses as a result of the pandemic.
Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.
Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.
Becoming a Dividend King takes growth, smart management, and dedication to the dividend. Understandably, dividends are often sacred to the companies that raise them yearly; tobacco giant and Dividend King Altria Group (NYSE: MO) pays a dividend that yields 9.3%, the primary reason most shareholders own the stock. Altria's stock has languished since its infamous Juul acquisition -- here is why a dividend cut could be the key to turning the stock around.
CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.
I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.