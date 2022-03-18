Housing market: Existing home sales cool more than expected in February
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that February existing home sales have dropped amid rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases.
The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen nearly 19.6% this year as of this writing. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has fallen 65% so far in 2022. To begin with, it is important to understand that Rivian stock isn't the surest way to riches, as some early investors believed.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are enduring fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence. Stock transactions spiked at the open as the exp
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.
Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.
General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.
Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.
You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.
Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.
(Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement. Koch's Guardian Industries operates
(Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors. A sw
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for GameStop ahead of the company's NFT marketplace launch.
Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.
(Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The stock soared after the announcements.
Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.
How far off is Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...
LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.
Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.
The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.