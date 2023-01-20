Housing market: Existing home sales declined 1.5% in December
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down December existing home sales data.
The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.
Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.
The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.
The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.
Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.
Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s
The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po
While the stock market volatility continues, day in and day out, not all companies have witnessed declines in their results. In fact, many wonderful businesses are continuing to thrive in the current environment -- and that includes healthcare stocks. If you're looking to add no-brainer healthcare stocks to your portfolio right now, here are two top names you'll want to consider when formulating your list of buys.
Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.
Microsoft is skilled at investing in booming tech industries early on, making its stock a must-buy this year.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway couldn't escape the stock market's wrath in 2022. Of the 50 stocks Buffett owns, only 10 stocks gained in value last year. In the third quarter alone, Berkshire Hathaway lost $10.1 billion on its investments in equities.
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.
Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt
The consensus mark for adjusted EBIT from Ford's (F) Credit unit is pegged at $338 million, suggesting a sharp fall from $1,055 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith and Jared Blikre discuss news that Google will lay off 12,000 employees.
Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).