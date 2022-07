Associated Press

The U.S. Embassy in Libya expressed concern Thursday over the struggle for control of Libya's oil corporation after its chairman was sacked by one of the country's two rival governments the day before. The crisis throws into question Libya's oil revenues, which fund much of the public sector, and also future production amid an international fuel shortage. It added that Libya's National Oil Corporation, or NOC, has preserved its political independence and worked effectively during the country's turmoil under Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.