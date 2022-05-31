Housing: Rising mortgage rates a ‘tough thing for a lot of buyers,’ economist says

Motley Fool

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling almost 9.6% in morning trading Tuesday after a pre-holiday week that saw its shares gain nearly 50%. GameStop is still a heavily shorted stock with about a quarter of its shares sold short, so it's likely that a lot of short-sellers were covering their positions last week, helping to lift the retailer's stock. Last week, I warned that GameStop shares will likely follow a similar pattern this time, too, and it could be we're in the first days of that occurring.