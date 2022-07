Housing supply issues are 'up on a location-by-location basis': Strategist

Motley Fool

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose double-digits this week, up 11.9%, 10.6%, and 29%, respectively, as of the end of Thursday's trading. Each had already seen their shares under pressure heading into this week due to inflation fears and negative analyst notes during the week prior. Additionally, both Upstart, which uses artificial intelligence to underwrite loans, as well as Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later platform, each received negative reviews from Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) fintech analyst Michael Ng.