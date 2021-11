Motley Fool

The stock market has seen some volatility pop back up after a strong rally throughout much of October and early November, and after moving to record levels, market benchmarks have started to pull back. High-growth tech stocks have taken a lot of damage over the past couple of weeks, and investors have been responding to earnings releases with a lot of nervousness about whether past rates of growth will continue. On Wednesday morning, two more tech stocks fell sharply following their latest financial reports.