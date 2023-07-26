Hunter Biden Plea Deal Falls Apart in Court

A plea deal under which President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, would admit guilt to tax violations was not accepted in federal court Wednesday. Bloomberg's Kailey Leinz has the breaking details. Check with Bloomberg.com for any updates. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en