Hyundai latest automaker to hike US wages

STORY: The U.S. auto strikes may have wrapped up, but their effects continue to ripple through the industry.

Unprecedented simultaneous stoppages at the Detroit Three ended with big deals on wages.

Workers won increases of around a third, when cost-of-living allowances are factored in.

Now other automakers are racing to strike their own deals, in a bid to hang onto labor.

On Monday (November 13), Hyundai Motor was the latest to announce an agreement.

It’s going to hike wages for non-union production workers at its Alabama plant by 25%.

There will also be increases for an electric vehicle factory in Georgia that is yet to open.

The firm says the hikes are meant to help it recruit and retain top talent.

Last week, Honda said it would give its U.S. production staff an 11% pay hike, and cut the amount of time it takes workers to hit the top wage tier.

Japanese rival Toyota has agreed to a similar deal.

Earlier in the month, United Auto Workers chief Shawn Fain said firms using non-union labor would be the next target:

"Toyota isn't giving out raises out of the goodness of their heart. Toyota is the largest and most profitable auto company in the world. They could have just as easily raised wages a month ago or a year ago. They did it now because the company knows we're coming for them."

On a visit to Illinois last week, President Joe Biden said he backed efforts to unionize at firms that currently use non-union labor.

That includes Tesla and Toyota.

Biden said all autoworkers deserved deals similar to that agreed at the Detroit Three.