IBM is 'definitely back': Expert says on earnings beat

After IBM (IBM) beat fourth-quarter earnings on strong AI demand, Citadel Accounting & Finance Professor Paul Meeks discusses the results on Yahoo Finance Live. He states that following the solid quarter, "the company is definitely back," though questions remain around whether IBM's success is fully priced into shares.

While calling it a "pretty nice quarter," Meeks says IBM stock appears "slightly expensive to modestly expensive," surging 6-7% in a single session. Given the quick turnaround, he advises current IBM shareholders to hold their positions.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith