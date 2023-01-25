IBM is ‘winning with these higher margins’ amid earnings beat: Analyst

TipRanks

Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi