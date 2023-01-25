IBM is ‘winning with these higher margins’ amid earnings beat: Analyst
Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM earnings, margins, and job cuts.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Tesla.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for IBM.
Shopify said late Tuesday that it would be raising prices for all merchants that use its platform, with monthly plan prices rising 33%, on average. For merchants on annual plans, subscription prices doubled, with the Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans rising to $14.44, $39.44, and $147.78 per month, respectively. The $2,000 monthly cost of the Shopify Plus plan remained unchanged.
Tesla shares trade slightly higher in extended trading after the EV maker reported Q4 earnings revenue and profit beat.
EARNINGS RESULTS Lam Research Corp. shares declined in the extended session Wednesday after the silicon-foundry equipment supplier forecast results for the current quarter that fell well below the Wall Street consensus, while announcing unspecified cost cuts.
The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.
ServiceNow reported earnings that topped while revenue growth met expectations. Its subscription outlook for 2023 came in above views.
Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) sold off on Wednesday, falling by more than 8% by 10:30 a.m. ET. Weighing on the utility were its fourth-quarter results. NextEra Energy reported mixed fourth-quarter results.
Yahoo Finance Live checks out Capital One shares amid growth seen in the financial sector.
Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down why Shopify stock is soaring, Boeing's quarterly loss, and why investors are cheering AT&T stock following the company’s latest earnings report.
Tesla's profit margins narrowed sharply over the fourth quarter, but Elon Musk has stuck to his target of a 50% growth rate for annual deliveries.
Revenue was better than expected, but management's outlook for free cash flow was slightly disappointing.
IBM Corp on Wednesday reported its highest annual revenue growth in a decade and beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter as more businesses looked to optimize their operations and save costs amid an economic downturn. The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the 12% it reported for 2022 but in line with mid-term targets announced in 2021. Big Blue's forecast for slower growth comes after a boom over the pandemic when companies splurged on digitizing their operations.
IBM stock sank late Wednesday, though the technology mainstay beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations. During the December period, IBM earned $3.60 per share, minus some items, on $16.69 billion in sales.
