U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.22
    -0.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.84
    +9.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,313.36
    -20.91 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.32
    +4.71 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.42
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.40
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.28 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.0070 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2403
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5690
    -0.5960 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,566.10
    +663.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.69
    +15.38 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     
IBM is ‘winning with these higher margins’ amid earnings beat: Analyst

Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM earnings, margins, and job cuts.

