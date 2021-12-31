Ikea raises prices over supply chain, DHS to test EV cars, Santander accidentally deposited $176M to customers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down several of the leading industry headlines, including supply chain worries forcing Ikea to raise prices, the Department of Homeland Security planning to test Ford's electric Mustang for law enforcement vehicles, and Santander accidentally double depositing customer funds on Christmas Day.