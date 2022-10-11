U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.46
    -2.67 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.45 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0085 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8410
    +0.1500 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,047.90
    -188.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     
1

IMF director: The Fed's monetary policy 'is what's needed to get inflation down'

IMF Director of Monetary Policy Tobias Adrian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss central bank policies, the global economic outlook, UK interest rates, and more.

Recommended Stories