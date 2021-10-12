U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1537
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,766.75
    -1,446.91 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

IMF says Bitcoin is no replacement for a national currency

In this article:
The International Monetary Fund says cryptos can pose challenges to global market conditions and recommends against using them to replace a national currency. Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director of Monetary and Capital Markets at the IMF, joins Yahoo Finance with more.

