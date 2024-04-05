Immigration a key component to US jobs growth: Acting Labor Secy.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 303,000 jobs were added to the US economy in the month of March, topping estimates calling for only 214,000 non-farm payroll jobs. Average hourly wages (4.1%) and the unemployment rate (3.8%) both came in line with estimates.

Acting US Secretary of Labor Julie Su joins Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger following Friday morning's jobs report to weigh in on the print, calling it "exactly what President Biden's vision for the country is" as unemployment consistently remains under 4% for the longest stretch in decades.

Secretary Su specifically attributes recent immigration statistics to sustainable job growth amid inflation: "I would say that this is an example of how a strong economy overall is just good for everybody. This labor market has pulled in everyone. And so we're seeing certainly growth for immigrants... We're a nation in which growth has often included the contributions of immigrants. But it's not just for the immigrant community. Just like the sectors in which we have seen growth are broad-based, the benefits across different communities have also been really broad-based."

Additionally, women have been reported to be reentering the European and US labor forces at a record rate, surging past pre-pandemic levels.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.