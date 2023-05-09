U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.00
    -15.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,597.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,278.75
    -73.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.80
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.53
    -0.63 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.40
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.0210 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.42 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    -0.0033 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1660
    +0.1290 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,754.54
    -40.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.02
    -8.59 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,737.73
    -40.65 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,242.82
    +292.94 (+1.01%)
     

Imran Khan Arrested in Islamabad

Bloomberg

Paramilitary troops arrested Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on the orders of the anti-corruption bureau. Dozens of security officials escorted Khan into a black SUV while others beat back some of his supporters in a court complex in Islamabad, according to video footage shared by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on social media.