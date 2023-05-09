Imran Khan Arrested in Islamabad

Paramilitary troops arrested Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on the orders of the anti-corruption bureau. Dozens of security officials escorted Khan into a black SUV while others beat back some of his supporters in a court complex in Islamabad, according to video footage shared by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on social media. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en