(Reuters) -A Black former factory worker for Tesla lost his bid on Wednesday for a third trial in his race discrimination lawsuit against the electric carmaker, after a California federal judge rejected his claims that the company's lawyers had engaged in misconduct and tainted his trial. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco in a written order upheld a $3.2 million verdict that a jury awarded to plaintiff Owen Diaz in April, denying his motion for a new trial while also rejecting Tesla's bid to cut the award in half. The decision staves off another lengthy trial for the electric carmaker but also draws new attention to the case, one of several to allege rampant racial harassment at Tesla's flagship Fremont, California assembly plant.