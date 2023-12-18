Inflation is cooling, but the progress is exaggerated: Economist

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has suggested in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that cutting rates might be necessary to prevent overtightening as the central bank makes progress in fighting inflation.

Santandar Chief U.S. Economist Stephen Stanley joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how the market is responding to the Fedspeak.

Stanley believes that the markets “went to town” after the December FOMC meeting, saying investors heard "the green light to pricing in more cuts."

Looking ahead to 2024, that though inflation is falling, the decent may be "a little bit exaggerated in terms of the progress we're getting in an underlying basis." Stanley thinks there is a risk that the Fed cuts too early and that inflation reaccelerates as a result, causing the Fed to have to tight again, a scenario he shrugs off as "not the end of the world.”

