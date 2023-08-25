Inflation: ‘You don’t want to declare victory too soon’, Fmr. Fed President says

Inflation continues to be a worry for many Americans. Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger sits down with former Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss inflation and the future of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

The United States has seen two months of "encouraging data" around inflation, George says. However, "it doesn’t yet make us convinced that we’re on the right path. And I think one of the lessons from past committees is, you don’t want to declare victory too soon," George warns, adding that "you want to keep your eye on that inflation and really have a level of confidence."

George notes that the labor market is "very tight right now," but despite "some softening," she says "job vacancies have not softened the labor market enough to bring inflation down."