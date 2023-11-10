Inflation, earnings, govt. shutdown: What to watch next week

Yahoo Finance Live co-host Josh Lipton looks ahead to the top headlines expected out next week, including October's CPI print and U.S. housing starts, earnings from retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT), and the looming deadline of yet another potential government shutdown.

Video Transcript

JOSH LIPTON: Econ data galore, we're going to get the latest read on inflation with CPI out Tuesday. Street expecting prices to rise 1/10 of a percent in October versus 4/10 of a percent in September. We'll also get a read on producer prices with the PPI out Wednesday. US retail sales also out on Wednesday. And as mortgage rates fall further away from 8%, we're going to get housing data with homebuilder confidence out on Thursday, as well as housing starts on Friday, and then earnings on deck as well.

Next week, we're going to hear from a slew of retailers, Home Depot, that'll be on Tuesday. Target, TJ Maxx parent company TJX, and Chinese e-commerce giant jd.com, that's all coming on Wednesday. And Thursday, before the bell, we're going to hear from Walmart, Macy's, and Alibaba. After the bell, we'll get Ross and Gap.

And finally, over to Washington, DC, government shutdown looms for the second time this year. On the last day of September, lawmakers averted a shutdown with a short-term bill just hours before the deadline. Now funding is set to expire again on November 17 unless Congress acts.