Inflation: What factors could cause the Fed to raise rates

The September CPI report showed that inflation increased 3.7 percent year-over-year, slightly higher than the expected 3.6 percent. What does recent economic data mean for the future of interest rate hikes? BMO Senior Economist Jennifer Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what factors could cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates.

“It would take more data pointing to upward pressure on prices, more data pointing to a resilient U.S. consumer,” Lee says, “watching energy prices… also watching inflation expectations and.. if they start seeing that pushing higher again, I think they’re going to have to start ramping up some of that hawkish rhetoric.”

