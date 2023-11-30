Inflation: Is the Fed ready for rate cuts in spring 2024?

Thursday is November's final trading day with equity markets set to snap a three-month losing streak — aided by a so-called "turkey rally" ahead of December's Santa Claus rally. Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper posits that Fed officials may be ready to board the disinflation "train" and is optimistic about interest rate cuts in early 2024 based on cooling inflation data.

"I would argue that you don't have to have grim data in order to see rate cuts," Hooper says on the scenario of a worsening economic environment, citing recent comments from Fed Governor Christoper Waller.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.