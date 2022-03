Inflation and gas prices overshadow strong jobs report: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

Reuters

A Swiss member of parliament has filed a criminal complaint against Credit Suisse, he told Reuters on Friday, asking the country's attorney general to investigate potential sanctions violations after the Financial Times this week reported the bank had asked investors to destroy documents linked to loans to Russian oligarchs. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets. Credit Suisse said on Thursday no client data had been erased within the bank when it asked investors to destroy documents relating to a transaction in November last year, in reaction to the report.