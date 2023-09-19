Will inflation have an impact on holiday spending this year?

As the holiday season approaches, retail sales are projected to increase by 3.7%, according to a recent Mastercard SpendingPulse report. As inflation filters through the U.S. economy and prices, Mastercard Economics Institute U.S. Chief Economist Michelle Meyer believes inflation’s impact on consumer spending could be “less meaningful than it was last year.”

Meyer joins Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Seana Smith to discuss Americans’ propensity to spend on experiences, ahead of the holiday season, and how interest rates and energy prices could influence consumer spending behavior.

