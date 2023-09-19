U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Will inflation have an impact on holiday spending this year?

Yahoo Finance, Angel Smith and Seana Smith

As the holiday season approaches, retail sales are projected to increase by 3.7%, according to a recent Mastercard SpendingPulse report. As inflation filters through the U.S. economy and prices, Mastercard Economics Institute U.S. Chief Economist Michelle Meyer believes inflation’s impact on consumer spending could be “less meaningful than it was last year.”

Meyer joins Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Seana Smith to discuss Americans’ propensity to spend on experiences, ahead of the holiday season, and how interest rates and energy prices could influence consumer spending behavior.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.