Inflation: What to know about the latest PCE index and how it's affecting U.S. consumers
Yahoo Finance Live co-host Brad Smith breaks down the latest PCE report and what it means for consumers.
Yahoo Finance Live co-host Brad Smith breaks down the latest PCE report and what it means for consumers.
When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros
Higher natural gas production volumes and lower expenses aid Pioneer's (PXD) earnings in Q4.
(Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is considering an acquisition of Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksT
Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.
Actinium has lofty ambitions to change the landscape of leukemia treatment. But ATNM stock cratered this week on final-phase test results.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced topline data from a Phase 2 study of rezpegaldesleukin (LY3471851 or REZPEG) in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Although the mid-dose level demonstrated a numeric improvement in SLEDAI-2K score compared to the placebo (with a placebo-adjusted response of 8.8% for the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population and 13.9% for the per-protocol population), the primary endpoint was not met. SLEDAI-2K score stra
Occidental's (OXY) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from strong production from the Gulf of Mexico and Rockies region. Share repurchases and debt reduction would also boost earnings.
The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Devon Energy (DVN) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?
Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.
Fewer employees have managed to stash away at least $1 million in retirement savings, according to Fidelity.
Higher lease operating expenses hurt Southwestern's (SWN) Q4 earnings.
Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.
See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.
If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more, you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.
Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.
The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?
The key to happiness in your golden years? Get off on the right foot.
Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.
Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.
A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.