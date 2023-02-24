U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.69
    -50.63 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,780.57
    -373.34 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,362.34
    -228.06 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.14
    -16.96 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.52
    +1.13 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.50
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    -0.50 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3960
    +1.7450 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,222.90
    -791.48 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.90
    -14.15 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
UPDATES:

Stocks sink after hot inflation report

Inflation: What to know about the latest PCE index and how it's affecting U.S. consumers

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live co-host Brad Smith breaks down the latest PCE report and what it means for consumers.

Recommended Stories