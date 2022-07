Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

Reuters

Some 93% of small business owners are worried that the United States will enter a recession in the next six months, a survey released by Goldman Sachs showed on Wednesday, with a majority of firms saying the country was headed in the wrong direction. In the same survey a year ago, with increased vaccinations promising an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses were more optimistic and 67% said the United States was headed in the right direction. Some 78% of small business owners said the economy has got worse in the past three months, with only 5% saying it had improved.