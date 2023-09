The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index — the Fed's preferred inflation metric — cooled in August, with headline PCE data rising by only 0.4% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year. Yahoo Finance co-hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the inflation report live from the Nasdaq MarketSite.

