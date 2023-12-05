Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.71
    -8.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,049.53
    -154.91 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,215.82
    +30.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.28
    -16.74 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +0.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.00
    -7.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    -0.1190 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2110
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,247.32
    +1,012.61 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.39
    +4.85 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.65
    -16.31 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,775.82
    -455.45 (-1.37%)
     

Inflation, rates, & AI: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's outlook

Angel Smith and Seana Smith

Investors are getting ready to prepare their portfolios for 2024. J.P. Morgan Private Bank has a five different themes it's watching for next year, including inflation and AI.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank U.S. Equity Strategist Abby Yoder spotlights the "immaculate disinflation" unfolding lately, noting price pressures have eased without major sacrifice of the labor market. She believes resilient economic growth into 2024 will create a backdrop that allows the Federal Reserve to cut rates.

Additionally, Yoder explains J.P. Morgan Private Bank's optimistic 2024 views on bonds and equities, predicting artificial intelligence adoption will broaden substantially beyond mega-cap tech, allowing more small-caps to capitalize on AI and automation trends.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement