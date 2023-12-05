Inflation, rates, & AI: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's outlook

Investors are getting ready to prepare their portfolios for 2024. J.P. Morgan Private Bank has a five different themes it's watching for next year, including inflation and AI.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank U.S. Equity Strategist Abby Yoder spotlights the "immaculate disinflation" unfolding lately, noting price pressures have eased without major sacrifice of the labor market. She believes resilient economic growth into 2024 will create a backdrop that allows the Federal Reserve to cut rates.

Additionally, Yoder explains J.P. Morgan Private Bank's optimistic 2024 views on bonds and equities, predicting artificial intelligence adoption will broaden substantially beyond mega-cap tech, allowing more small-caps to capitalize on AI and automation trends.

