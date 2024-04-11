Inflation report, investors gear up for banks: Yahoo Finance

Wall Street is digesting another inflation report this morning, the Producer Price Index. Economists were expecting PPI to have risen 0.3% in March. The report comes a day after the Consumer Price Index showed an increase of 3.5% year-over-year, which was higher than expected. Investors are gearing up for an earnings bonanza tomorrow, with many of the big banks set to report. We are scheduled to hear from JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Rent the Runway (RENT), Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and MicroStrategy (MSTR).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Stephanie Roth, Wolfe Research Chief Economist

9:40 a.m. ET - Wei Li, BlackRock Global Chief Investment Strategist

9:50 a.m. ET - Michelle Meyer, Mastercard Economics Institute Chief U.S. Economist

10 a.m. ET - Jean-Claude Trichet, Fmr. Pres European Central Bank from 2004 to 2011

10:30 a.m. ET - Paul Knopp, KPMG CEO

10:40 a.m. ET - Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO