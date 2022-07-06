U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.13
    -1.37 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -26.70 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0083 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9080
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,377.18
    +103.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Inflation: ‘Stimulus checks caused the problem,’ American Action Forum president says

American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how pandemic stimulus contributed to inflation, the Fed's rate hike strategy to alleviate inflation, and how Americans are dipping into savings to balance rising gas and food prices.

