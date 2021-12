Inflation: U.S. CPI climbs to 6.8% in November, matching estimates

Motley Fool

It's not a question of if Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be a trillion-dollar stock, just a matter of when. With the stock up 150% in 2021, the chipmaker has a market valuation of just under $850 billion, which puts the symbolic threshold almost within reach. Ignoring, for the moment, the dramatic plunge that occurred at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.