U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.85
    -32.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,072.61
    -215.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.05
    -92.37 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.42
    -5.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.17
    +4.58 (+4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.90
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1949
    +0.0083 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1400
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,632.46
    +638.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.34
    +12.15 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Influencers allege Daily Harvest responsible for food poisoning incidents

Social media influencers are speaking out as Daily Harvest faces heavy scrutiny after the FDA reported that hundreds of customers became sick after consuming its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles frozen meal.

  • Former Gap CEO: I can't remember seeing this much discounting in retail

    Former CEO of Gap and J Crew Mickey Drexler says retail is in a very tough spot heading into the back half of the year amid high levels of inflation and a cooling economy.

  • Gold Rebounds From Near 11-Month Low as Dollar Retreats

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded from last week’s 11-month low, supported by a weakening dollar as traders pare back expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates on Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakFutures prices bounced as much as 1.1% on Monday as the dol

  • Twitter-Musk, Starbucks closures, Google and antitrust: 3 legal stories to watch

    Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

  • Exclusive-Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation. Since then, production quantities and know-how have increased, helping the price of the stealthy fifth-generation fighter fall to $79 million as it gained buyers. The handshake agreement would come as the aviation industry gathered for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a display of confidence after the devastation of COVID-19, even though the only records likely to be broken at the event in southeastern England are for sweltering temperatures.

  • Hulu Is Driving More Streaming Subscribers to Disney Than Marvel or Star Wars

    New subscriptions to Hulu have outpaced those of Disney’s flagship streaming platform in 18 of the past 24 months as the company makes more content for adults.

  • EU secures 54,000 more doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Monday it has secured about 54,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine developed by biotech firm Bavarian Nordic as concern mounts over the disease amid a spike in cases. The supply deal follows an initial contract signed in June, when the European Union ordered about 110,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine.

  • When and How to Buy the Dip When the Market is Down

    Buying the dip reflects Warren Buffet's famed investing advice to sell when others are buying and buy when they sell. In this case, when everyone else is selling their stocks, prices will dip. You can take that as an opportunity … Continue reading → The post When and How to Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This REIT Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    Equity Residential is a liquid way for investors to play the red-hot residential real estate market.

  • How Facebook (Meta) Makes Money: Advertising, Payments, and Other Fees

    Facebook (Meta), which rakes in billions of dollars in profit selling advertising space, is refocusing its strategy on building the metaverse.

  • Apple Said to Slow Hiring and Spending

    Apple plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mark Gurman has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022?

  • Tesla upgraded to Deutsche Bank's 'short-term buy' list, Uber settles disabled passenger lawsuit

    Uber has settled a lawsuit over wait fees for disabled passengers, Tesla stock is up after Deutsche Bank added it to its short-term buy list, and Nvidia shares are surging on optimism over passage of the CHIPS Act in Congress.

  • Celsius Bankruptcy Filings Hint Retail Customers Will Bear Brunt of its Failure

    Liquidity-strapped crypto lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, more than a month after it halted customer withdrawals because of “extreme market conditions.”

  • Two Portfolio Stocks Move Higher as a Major Tech One Slips

    Let's see how the market's moves -- and a major announcement by a Silicon Valley great as well as electric vehicle trends -- are shifting shares in the AAP.

  • Britain heat wave, NASCAR, France wildfires: World in Photos, July 18

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

  • Russia's Oil Deliveries to China and India Are 30% Below Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- There are tentative signs that Russia's diversion of crude oil to Asia from long-time European customers is faltering. Shipments to China and India are down by almost 30% from their post-invasion peak.While it’s too early to say with confidence that self-sanctioning and pressure from the US on India, China and other buyers will have a sustained impact, there are early signs that the Asian nations may not be able to fully replace Russia’s European buyers. The trend is seen most cle

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • The tri tip is ready to eat

    Chef Jeff finishes up the tri tip with sauce recipe.

  • Lady Gaga Debuts Seven Songs on First Night of the Chromatica Ball

    The singer also performed her new single ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick

  • How to Buy Real Estate With Your IRA

    An IRA, or individual retirement account, may already play an important role in your overall retirement plan. What you may not realize about this kind of tax-advantaged plan, however, is that you can use it to purchase real estate and further … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Real Estate With Your IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.