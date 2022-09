TheStreet.com

As one of the richest men history has ever known, former Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos can at least try to purchase anything he wants, including a trip to space. Not necessarily, but he can purchase the rights to J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" series, one of the most famous cultural properties in the world, and hope for the best. Hit television programs come about due to a number of factors, from getting the basics right (strong writers, directors, cast and well-thought out plots and characters) to landing upon the right cultural timing to having the right hook to, well, luck.