Influencers with Andy Serwer: Jonathan Bush

A source tells ET that Will Smith doesn’t regret sticking up for wife Jada following Chris Rock’s joke at the 2022 Academy Awards. The comedian’s comment about Jada’s hairstyle led to the now-infamous live TV altercation, where the ‘King Richard’ star slapped Rock on the Oscars stage. Jada says she’s in a ‘season for healing’ via an Instagram message on Tuesday. The source also says the ‘Red Table Talk’ host is ‘glad’ her husband stood up for her.