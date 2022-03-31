Influencers with Andy Serwer: Jonathan Bush

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,598.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,102.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.00
    +46.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.40
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.17
    -6.65 (-6.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.01
    +1.11 (+5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7810
    -0.0790 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,228.41
    -60.07 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.83
    +3.72 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.59
    -16.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     
