How the infrastructure bill will impact the construction industry
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of Biden's infratructure bill on the construction industry.