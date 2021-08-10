U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    +2.00 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5750
    +0.2700 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,733.69
    +86.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

How the infrastructure bill will impact the construction industry

In this article:
Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of Biden's infratructure bill on the construction industry.

