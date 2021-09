Infrastructure package is ‘invaluable to our country': Suzanne Shank

Reuters

"I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically — frankly, boringly — tapering our $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities," Harker said in remarks prepared for a virtual event. Harker said he expects the U.S. economy to grow by about 6.5% in 2021 and then for growth to "moderate" to about 3.5% in 2022. The Fed official said he expects inflation to be around 4% for 2021 before it comes down to just over 2% for 2022.