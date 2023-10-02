Instacart stock falls, Nvidia rises on 'Conviction Buy': Trending Tickers

Instacart (CART) shares are falling following a report from The Information indicating that the company experienced slowing revenue growth and lower profits. The grocery delivery company, which recently became public, is now operating with a "Hold" rating.

Shares of Kellanova (K) and WK Kellog Co (KLG) — Kellog's split into its snack and cereal segments — are falling ahead of the closing bell on their first-day trading as separate entities.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock rises ahead of Monday's closing bell after being added to Goldman Sachs' "Conviction Buy List." Goldman analysts cite Nvidia's leadership position in artificial intelligence as the motivating factor for the call.

