Instacart stock trades lower on job cuts, earnings

Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith

Shares of Instacart (CART), which trades as Maplebear, were lower in pre-market trading. The online grocery shopping service reported fourth-quarter revenue that was just shy of analyst estimates. The company is also slashing its workforce by 250 workers, or about 7%, as it shifts its focused to higher growth parts of the business.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo discuss the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

