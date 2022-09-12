Instagram Reels faces user and engagement challenges from TikTok

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.96
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    +8.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +1.00 (+5.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    +0.0076 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1681
    +0.0094 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8300
    +0.2660 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,393.82
    +771.75 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.90
    +10.75 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

