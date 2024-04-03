Can Intel find customers to turnaround $7B loss?

Shares of Intel (INTC) are sliding on Wednesday after an SEC filing for its foundry business revealed an operating loss of $7 billion in 2023. This was the first time the company reported its revenue for the foundry arm alone, separate from its product business. With Intel heavily investing in its foundry business, and increased competition in the AI-chip space, some analysts grow wary of whether or not the chipmaker can weather the storm.

CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Market Domination to discuss Intel's timeline for reaching benchmark goals it has set for itself.

In terms of whether or not Intel will find clients for their foundry business for growth, Zino says: "When you look ahead here and you look at some of the targets they provided, they still said by 2030, only 30% of that kind of foundry capacity or revenue on the foundry side of things will come from external customers. It's still going to be the minority there. I think the biggest disappointment on our side of things as far as the news here was concerned is, that foundry business isn't going to hit operating margin break even until 2027. So that essentially implies that in 2025 and 2026, it's going to probably be a slower ramp than I think some out there... originally anticipated."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino