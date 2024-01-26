Intel drags tech stocks lower, Spirit Airlines tumbles: Yahoo Finance Live

Intel (INTC) shares are sinking after the chip manufacturer issued disappointing first quarter guidance. The decline is dragging down on other tech stocks, with the Nasdaq (^IXIC) trading lower. Another stock that’s in the red is Spirit Airlines (SAVE). Spirit shares fell sharply after JetBlue (JBLU) warned it may be able to end the companies’ merger agreement on or after January 28th if certain obligations are not met. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include American Express (AXP), Marathon Digital (MARA), and Visa (V).

